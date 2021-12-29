  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Mumbai makes RT-PCR tests at airport mandatory for UAE returnees

The decision was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine, the metropolis’ civic body said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals.

This online interaction took place after Chahal held a meeting with Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day, a civic release said.

On December 24, the civic administration had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai,which has now been extended to the entire UAE, it said.

Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.

“At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing,” the release informed.

It said Chahal has directed the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set for new year events, parties and celebrations are strictly followed.

Some police personnel may also be included in this squad after coordination with that department, the civic chief further said.

All assistant municipal commissioners need to check CCTV footage daily to ensure hotels and restaurants are following COVID-19 guidelines, while all ward officers have been told to set up one COVID care centre with a capacity for 500 persons in their respective wards as early as possible, it said.

Additional trainee doctors in ward level war rooms need to be appointed as soon as possible, the BMC commissioner told concerned officials.

