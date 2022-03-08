Covid-19: Mumbai logs 60 fresh cases, no fatality

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 16,692 with no fresh fatality reported during the day, the official said.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after adding 38 infections, taking the tally to 10,57,016, a civic official said.

The daily COVID-19 cases had remained below 50 on Monday (38) and Sunday (46), when the daily addition to the tally in the metropolis had gone below 50 for the first time after April 2020.

A total of 10,36,974 people (98 per cent of the COVID-19 caseload) have been discharged post-recovery in the city, including 77 on Tuesday, leaving the metropolis with 467 active cases, the official said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, 12,165 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative number of tests to 1,63,16,089.

It also revealed that Mumbai is free of sealed buildings or COVID containment zone at present.