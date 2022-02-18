Covid-19 Mumbai: City records zero fatality for third day in the row

India reported 25,920 new Covid-19 cases followed by 492 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday.

Coronavirus: The financial capital of India, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-led fatality on Thursday. The downward trend was recorded for the third day in a row. The city recorded 259 Covid cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of the newly diagnosed patients, only 20 of them needed hospitalization. The number of active covid cases have also dropped significantly to 1,945.

The state recorded 2,797 new cases and 40 deaths. In present times, only 1,146 patients are in the institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, Mumbai ensured double vaccination of 98 per cent of the vulnerable population who received their first dose against Covid-19. Around 5,940 bedridden citizens in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai areas, received their first dose of vaccination. Out of them, 5,853 (98 per cent) have received both the doses (first and second), as per the data from the health department.

In other news, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday made new allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Raut alleged that Somaiya has collected around Rs 7500 crore in the last few years. Raut further claimed that the way he used the names of ED and CBI, Somaiya used the names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for collecting the funds.

