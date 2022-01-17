Covid-19: Mumbai cases drop below 6,000-mark; Overall tally tops 10 lakh, 12 more die

The financial capital has surpassed the 10-lakh case mark over 22 months after the first case of the coronavirus infection was detected in the city on March 11, 2020.

Mumbai on Monday reported 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, down by 1,939 from a day ago, taking its overall tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the highest single-day deaths after July 29, 2021, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the city’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 10,05,818, while the death toll increased to 16,469, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

This was also the fifth consecutive day when Mumbai has witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.

Mumbai’s 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours were the highest since July 29, 2021, when it had registered 13 deaths linked to coronavirus.

The financial capital has surpassed the 10-lakh case mark over 22 months after the first case of the coronavirus infection was detected in the city on March 11, 2020.

The case positivity rate stood at 12.51 per cent. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Sunday, Mumbai had logged 7,895 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the bulletin, 47,574 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, around 10,000 less than the previous day.

With 47,574 more tests, their cumulative tally climbed to 1,46,70,104.

As per the bulletin, Mumbai’s active COVID-19 cases dropped to 50,757 after 15,551 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 9,35,934.

Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 93 per cent.

According to the bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84 per cent, or 4,944 cases, were asymptomatic. Only 479 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 45 are on oxygen support.

It said 5,628 out of 38,140 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, or 14.7 per cent of the total, are currently occupied in the city.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 1.22 per cent between January 10 and January 16, while the case doubling rate was 55 days, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said Mumbai has 47 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements).

Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.