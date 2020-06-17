Covid 19: Mumbai adds 862 to toll, death rate jumps to 5.2%

With the latest addition, Mumbai will land up with over 3,000 deaths and will have a death rate of 5.2%.

After the controversy over Mumbai under-reporting deaths, the state government on Tuesday announced that it would be adding 862 extra deaths to Mumbai’s tally and another 466 for the rest of the state. The municipal corporations undertook a data reconciliation exercise on June 15, which revealed under-reporting by most of the districts in the state.

While Mumbai’s growth rate had slowed down, as compared to Delhi and Chennai—while Mumbai has added 1300 people daily since June 1, Delhi’s additions have been 1520 since—its death rate had been constant at 3.8% till now. Delhi’s death rate, on the other hand, had jumped three times to 3.3%, as compared to a month ago.

Maharashtra's death rate will also increase to over 4.9% as against 3.7% it was reporting earlier. After the current addition, Gujarat (6.3%) seems to be the only state with a higher death rate than Maharashtra. In terms of cities Mumbai, however, still ranks lower than Kolkata and Ahmedabad.