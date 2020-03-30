COVID 19: Mounting Health Burden for Women and Girls

As health services are overstretched, women’s access to pre- and post-natal health care will get affected.

By Neha Chauhan

Coronavirus Outbreak: As we arrive at this new and unprecedented stage of the epidemic, we are inundated with guidelines on social distancing to protect ourselves and our families from the grip of COVID 19. Yet, the question that looms at the backdrop of this exceptional situation: What will be the immediate and long-term impact of COVID19 on existing inequalities and the vulnerable populations?

The disease outbreak will impact women and men differently. Due to lack of financial resources and autonomy over their own sexual and reproductive health, access to health care is already a challenge for women. These vulnerabilities get aggravated during the crisis. The experiences from previous health crisis such as Ebola and Zika shows that sexual and reproductive health services get low priority in crisis situations. The health systems are strained to reallocate staff and services away from regular services in order to address the COVID19. But women and girls will continue to require maternal health care and family planning and menstrual health supplies. It is imperative that pregnancy care including abortion care should remain an essential service as these services are time sensitive and will have profound impact on women’s health.

Coronavirus outbreak: Low spending on health a challenge

The pace of the spread of this virus has brought some of the largest and strongest economies and public health structures to its knees. With the consistent low public health expenditures, the Indian health system is already overburdened. The consistent low spending on health is a challenge. India spent only 1.28 per cent of its GDP (2017-18) as public expenditure on health (GoI, Oct 2019). There is a deficit of 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses i.e. one government doctor for every 10,189 people against the WHO recommended ratio of 1:1,000. At this point, it is difficult to estimate the effect of a shift in focus of health systems to prioritize crisis and disruption of regular modus operandi due to social distancing, on the already unmet needs of sexual and reproductive services. The need for comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care will not seize to exist in the time of crisis and as health services are overstretched, women’s access to pre- and post-natal health care will get affected.

Major manufacturing units hit by COVID-19 pandemic

The economic interdependence of the impact of COVID19 on the health market is another worrying development. With the global market crash and lockdown of cities, major manufacturing units in different parts of the world, especially in China will face the hit. Many major condom and contraceptive suppliers are operating out of the Asian market. The experts are anticipating delays in production and shipping orders. As per the data from Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), India sources around 70% of its ingredients from China and have confirmed the possible slowdown in production due to delays in requisite pharmaceutical ingredients from Chinese suppliers. On the other hand, with growing concerns over possible supply chain shortage, India has restricted export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines and vitamins. This includes any products containing progesterone, a critical hormone used in many contraceptives which may further add to concerns related to global supply shortages of contraceptives.

The possible shortage of commodities and existing discrepancies in health and labor policies which fails to provide social securities, will further heighten the vulnerabilities for the most marginalized including refugees, migrants, people living with disability, people living with HIV, sex workers, as well as LGBT people. Some of them already facing a dual brunt of criminalization and stigmatization and not even liable for labor protections and unemployment insurance. Some vulnerable groups, such as sex workers will further loose negotiation powers and will be exposed to risk of infections in order to protect livelihood.

Governments are already taking unprecedented measures under immense pressure situations, and as we respond let’s keep gender-equitable response at the core to protect the most marginalized members of society. The outbreak of COVID19 has forced the world to revisit “business as usual” and find innovative ways to maintain effective operations. With growing reliance on digital spaces, there is a need for speedy shift towards – telemedicine, e-commerce platforms for availability of essential drugs, the availability of self-care products, task shifting within the cadre of health care providers and timely and adequate response to gender based violence. As per the data from Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) , India sources around 70% of its ingredients from China and has confirmed the possible slowdown in production due to delays in requisite pharmaceutical ingredients from Chinese suppliers.

(The columnist is Sr Technical Advisor, International Planned Parenthood Federation | South Asia Regional Office. Views expressed are the author’s own.)