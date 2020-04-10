COVID-19: Most urban Indians see normalcy returning by June, says survey

India is placed fourth in the pecking order in optimism (around tackling of the Covid-19 crisis and normalcy returning by June 2020).

Majority of urban Indians (83 per cent) are optimistic of the Covid-19 crisis ending and normalcy returning by June 2020, according to a survey. Interestingly, India is placed fourth in the pecking order in optimism (around tackling of the Covid-19 crisis and normalcy returning by June 2020), and is preceded by the top three optimistic markets of Vietnam (92 per cent), Brazil (85 per cent) and Mexico (84 per cent), as per the survey by research firm Ipsos.

The Ipsos survey was conducted between April 2 – 4 on the Global Advisor online platform among 28,000 adults aged 18-74 in Canada and the US, and aged 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Vietnam and the UK.

Noting that in mid-March, majority of people in most countries surveyed believed Covid-19 was a relatively short-term crisis which would be resolved by June and life would return to normal, the survey said, “This optimism has continuously declined in about half the countries polled since March 12-14 as citizens appear to be settling in for the long haul.” People in Japan, the UK and Australia were most negative of recovery by June, it added.