COVID-19: Most Indians not in hurry to get Corona vaccine shot immediately, expert says no reason to fear

Preparations are underway to rollout COVID-19 vaccine safely across India. (Photo source: IE)

India is likely to get a vaccine for the coronavirus by early 2021 and preparations are underway to rollout it safely across India. While the government has asked health officials to pull up socks, people seem to be not in a hurry to take vaccines. According to a Twitter poll survey of Financial Express, only 15.6 per cent of people who participated in the poll showed interest in getting vaccinated immediately once it will be available.

“#COVID19 vaccination has begun in many parts of the world, but there are concerns….Will you wait or want it first?” Financial Express asked its follower on the microblogging site Twitter.

Out of people who participated in the poll, over 42 per cent were of the view that they would prefer to develop natural immunity rather than opting for the vaccine. The almost same number of people said that they would wait for some time before getting vaccinated.

Doctors feel getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself.

Talking to Financial Express, a young officer goer in Delhi spoke about his apprehensions and said that the vaccines are being made available too early and no one knows their effectiveness in the long run. “We have heard that it takes years to test vaccines but in the case of COVID-19, it is coming within a year after the pandemic struck. How can we be sure about its outcome? I personally feel that it is better to follow norms of social distancing than getting vaccinated at an early stage,” 32-year-old Lokesh Kumar said.

However, doctors feel that there is nothing to fear, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones during these times.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Padma Shri awardee Dr. KK Aggarwal said that the vaccines available during the initial phase might not remain effective after a year and therefore the people will have to get the second dose. “But that doesn’t mean one needs to fear about its effectiveness and outcome. They should definitely get it as soon as it’s available to them,” he added.

Dr. Aggarwal, who is president of Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), went on to say that in order to instill confidence among citizens, prominent people must come forward and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and others should receive COVID-19 vaccine as it will encourage others to go for it,” he said.