COVID-19: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, BJP’s Ram Madhav go into self-isolation after J&K BJP chief tests positive

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File image)

Coronavirus in India: Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, BJP’s Ram Madhav have gone into self-isolation. As the coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country, Union Minister of State for PMO and MoS for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced on his official Twitter account that he was going into self-isolation at 4 pm.

The development came after Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina tested positive for COVID-19. Raina had accompanied Singh from Srinagar to Bandipora during his visit to the Union Territory on Sunday.

Shortly after, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav also announced that he was going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, since he also visited Jammu and Kashmir along with Jitendra Singh. In a Twitter post, Madhav said that he was with Raina 48 hours ago and hence has decided to take precautions, even as he has tested negative for COVID-19 four times in the last two weeks during his travel.

On Sunday, Madhav, Singh and other party leaders went to the northern Kashmir district of Bandipora to visit BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari’s house, after the leader was killed along with his father and brother by terrorists last week. During the visit, while Ram Madhav demanded an increase in the security for the workers of the party and a quick action against those who killed Bari and his family members, Jitendra Singh handed Bari’s family a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.