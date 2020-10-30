  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: More nurses under the viral influence; how to protect- explained

By: |
October 30, 2020 1:37 PM

It is obvious that all healthcare workers have direct exposure to Coronavirus infected people (hence higher transmission rates), however, a study has surfaced indicating that nurses are more likely to get the infection when compared to other healthcare workers.

The report highlighted that as per 2019 data, nurses accounted for more than one-third of all healthcare workers in the United States.

It is obvious that all healthcare workers have direct exposure to Coronavirus infected people (hence higher transmission rates), however, a study has surfaced indicating that nurses are more likely to get the infection when compared to other healthcare workers. A report by The IE citing a study Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that nurses have a higher rate of getting the Coronavirus infection.

As per the study (conducted by analysing the hospitalisation data), around 6 per cent of overall adults admitted for COVID-19 treatment were health care personnels and among these infected healthcare personnels, those in nursing-related occupations accounted for 36 per cent.

Related News

People in nursing-related occupations are usually in a frequent as well as close contact with patients being admitted for the deadly viral infection. Depending on the conditions of infected patients (especially with the ones having comorbidities), nurses attend to patients and sometimes exposure time is extended for these nurses. Therefore, it is likely that they contract the disease from the healthcare facilities, when compared to outside.

The report highlighted that as per 2019 data, nurses accounted for more than one-third of all healthcare workers in the United States.

As the exposure and chances of viral transmission is higher within healthcare institutions, those working in such an environment will need to take more precautions than other people. The US CDC has advised all personnels to use medical face masks and PPE at all times. This includes proper gear and eye protection. All those in healthcare are asked to wear N95-equivalent masks or those with higher-level respirators for aerosol-generating procedures.

The report said that these findings can be applicable for regions with high numbers of nurses such as China.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 More nurses under the viral influence how to protect- explained
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine update: Covaxin aims 60 per cent efficacy rate, US firms eye December roll out
2Pandemics deadlier than Coronavirus can spread if we do not protect nature, warns Intergovernmental panel
3COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 80,88,851