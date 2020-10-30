COVID-19: More nurses under the viral influence; how to protect- explained

The report highlighted that as per 2019 data, nurses accounted for more than one-third of all healthcare workers in the United States.

It is obvious that all healthcare workers have direct exposure to Coronavirus infected people (hence higher transmission rates), however, a study has surfaced indicating that nurses are more likely to get the infection when compared to other healthcare workers. A report by The IE citing a study Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that nurses have a higher rate of getting the Coronavirus infection.

As per the study (conducted by analysing the hospitalisation data), around 6 per cent of overall adults admitted for COVID-19 treatment were health care personnels and among these infected healthcare personnels, those in nursing-related occupations accounted for 36 per cent.

People in nursing-related occupations are usually in a frequent as well as close contact with patients being admitted for the deadly viral infection. Depending on the conditions of infected patients (especially with the ones having comorbidities), nurses attend to patients and sometimes exposure time is extended for these nurses. Therefore, it is likely that they contract the disease from the healthcare facilities, when compared to outside.

The report highlighted that as per 2019 data, nurses accounted for more than one-third of all healthcare workers in the United States.

As the exposure and chances of viral transmission is higher within healthcare institutions, those working in such an environment will need to take more precautions than other people. The US CDC has advised all personnels to use medical face masks and PPE at all times. This includes proper gear and eye protection. All those in healthcare are asked to wear N95-equivalent masks or those with higher-level respirators for aerosol-generating procedures.

The report said that these findings can be applicable for regions with high numbers of nurses such as China.