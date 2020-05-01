COVID-19: More deaths in West Bengal! Concerns arise over biggest single day spike in casualties

West Bengal recorded a total of 11 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Thursday which is the highest tally of death recorded in the state so far on a single day. (Representational image: PTI)

Coronavirus outbreak: Disturbing news! West Bengal recorded a total of 11 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Thursday which is the highest tally of death recorded in the state so far on a single day. The shock over the biggest single day spike in death got compounded when the state government said that a committee, it had established, had not included death of another 72 patients in the tally as they were suffering from pre-existing conditions, IE reported. All the 72 patients had tested Covid-19 positive but the committee established by the state government did not count the deaths among Covid-19 casualties. According to the IE report, the state’s actual case load seems to be much higher than what is currently known. Clearly, West Bengal is not testing as many people as it should be doing, the report indicates.

According to the figures provided by the state government, the state has recorded a total of 744 positive cases which include 139 recovered patients and 33 recorded casualties due to the disease. The aforementioned data gives the Case-Fatality ratio (CFR) of 4.43% which is equivalent to the CFR ratio in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, if one were to incorporate the figure of 72 deaths which was omitted by the state committee, the CFR ratio reaches a whopping 13%. In other words, of every 100 positive patients in the state, 13 patients are succumbing to the virus. The CFR ratio of 13% is not only way higher than all the states in the country but also raises questions about the amount of testing being done in the state.

Such a high CFR ratio in a total of 816 positive patients suggests that the government is not doing enough testing in the state and the actual number of positive cases may be many times more than the reported figure by the state government. The state has so far tested only 16,525 samples in total which is even lower than smaller states like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir which have tested more samples, IE reported. In its earlier reports, IE has also shown that the rate at which the number of cases is doubling in the state also happens to be the highest in West Bengal. This is why health experts have warned that eastern states including West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar may emerge as the potent hotspots of the virus in the coming weeks.