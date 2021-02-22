  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Metro, buses in Delhi to run at current limited capacities for at least 2 more weeks

February 22, 2021

The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19, according to sources. "Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks," they said.

DMRC, delhi metroDTC and cluster buses are currently plying with full seating capacity in the national capital even as standing of passengers during travel is not allowed at present.

Public buses and metro trains in the national capital will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, sources said.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up in public buses. On Monday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the DDMA, which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officers.

In metro trains, commuters can sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Also, standing riders have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, thus further reducing the carrying capacity of a coach.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities, as the positivity rate dipped marginally to 0.23 per cent. The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 10,900 in the national capital. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi on Saturday was 0.24 per cent.

