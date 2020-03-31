COVID-19: Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

By: |
Published: March 31, 2020 5:10:18 PM

Confirming this, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar said the first COVID-19 case was reported from the district last Friday.

An official said 17 samples were tested on Monday, of which six were declared positive. An official said 17 samples were tested on Monday, of which six were declared positive.

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease.

An official said 17 samples were tested on Monday, of which six were declared positive. Confirming this, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar said the first COVID-19 case was reported from the district last Friday.

Related News

Four of the six people tested positive for the disease on Monday are family members of the man who had recently returned from Maharashtra. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: Social distancing helps save lives as it reduces fever, says study by Indian-American CEO
2COVID-19 pandemic: Relief for US hospitals! Texas-based university develops hand-held, automatic ventilators
3Coronavirus: UK-returned man tests positive; Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally 8