scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns

“With the country yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO’s regional director for South-East Asia, in a statement sent to journalists.

Written by Reuters
In the same statement, the WHO said it had yet to receive information about the reported outbreak directly from local authorities.
In the same statement, the WHO said it had yet to receive information about the reported outbreak directly from local authorities.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, where it said vaccination programmes had yet to begin.

“With the country yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO’s regional director for South-East Asia, in a statement sent to journalists.

In the same statement, the WHO said it had yet to receive information about the reported outbreak directly from local authorities.

Also Read

More Stories on
Covid-19

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.