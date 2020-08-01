  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks directions to LG to allow hotels, weekly markets in Delhi

By: |
Published: August 1, 2020 6:20 PM

Sisodia's letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over".

In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday. (File image)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking directions to LG Anil Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the city.

Sisodia’s letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be “fragile” and the threat is still “far from over”.

Related News

In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

“I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve,” Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeks directions to LG to allow hotels weekly markets in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre decides to allow export of indigenous ventilators as COVID-19 fatality rate falls to 2.15 pc
2COVID-19: 1,118 fresh Coronavirus cases; 26 more deaths in Delhi
3At 2.15% India’s COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since 1st lockdown: Health ministry