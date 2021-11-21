Covid-19: Mandaviya to review vaccination progress in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry on Monday

According to officials, over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent, official sources said.
The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7 per cent, Manipur 54.2 per cent, Nagaland 49 per cent and Puducherry 65.7 per cent, they said quoting government data updated on Sunday.
The government has launched a month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue.
“Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent. The aim is to encourage vaccination there,” an official source said.
According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crore. This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157sessions.
