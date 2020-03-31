COVID-19: Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first in Jharkhand

Published: March 31, 2020 6:12:48 PM

Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.

Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday. “A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.

