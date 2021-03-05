COVID-19: Maharashtra’s single-day case count crosses 10,000-mark

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday’s infection count was 8,998.
This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000-mark.
Maharashtra reported 10,216new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly last five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said.
