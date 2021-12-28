Covid-19: Maharashtra’s daily caseload crosses 2,000 mark, 22 more die

The bulletin said 1,098 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,04,831.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department said.

With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

However, the silver lining was that the state did not record any fresh case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron, marked as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO that is causing worries all over the world.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

“Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent,” the department said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said 1,098 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,04,831.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.65 per cent.

Maharashtra now has 11,492 active cases of the infection.

Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise by 70 per cent from a day ago, and one more death, according to a separate bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 1,680 new cases, followed by the Pune region (308), Nashik (67), Nagpur (48), Kolhapur (37), Latur (16), Aurangabad (10) and the Akola region (6), the health department bulletin said.

Nine districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, it said.

Pune and Nashik regions recorded seven deaths each and Mumbai (five). Nagpur, Latur and Akola regions recorded one fatality each, the bulletin said.

Aurangabad and Kolhapur regions did not report any death linked to the infection.

The department said 96,379 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 6,86,45,512.

Currently, 1,11,232 people are in home quarantine and another 910 in institutional quarantine, it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,61,486; fresh cases 2,172; death toll 1,41,476; recoveries 65,04,831 active cases 11,492, total tests 6,86,45,512.