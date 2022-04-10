Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 90 new cases; active tally at 778

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 90 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 78,75,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,816 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.



There are 778 active cases in the state.



A total of 115 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,576, the department said in a statement.



The COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.



As 24,866 tests were conducted on Sunday, the state’s overall test count increased to 7,96,91,111.



Mumbai city reported 35 cases, which took its infection count to 10,57,494. Its death toll of 19,560 did not change as no fresh fatality was reported.



Mumbai division reported 41 cases. With this, the number of total cases in this region rose to 22,32,118, including 39,820 deaths. The region did not report a single death linked to the infection.



Nashik division reported seven new cases, Pune division 33 cases, Kolhapur division four cases, Aurangabad division one case, Nagpur division three cases, while Akola and Latur divisions reported one case each.



Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 78,75,170; death toll 1,47,816; recoveries 77,26,576; active cases 778; total tests 7,96,91,111.