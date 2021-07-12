Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 7,603 new cases, 53 deaths

The state now has 1,08,343 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra reported 7,603 new coronavirus case and 53 fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 61,65,402 and the death toll to 1,26,024, a health department official said.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 8,535 infections and 156 deaths.

The official said as many as 15,277 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,27,756.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.15 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said.

According to the official, out of 4,41,86,449 COVID-19 tests done so far, 1,75,899 tests were conducted on Friday, indicating an overall positivity rate of 13.95 per cent.

The official said currently 5,82,476 people are in home quarantine and 4,654 people in institutional quarantine across the state.

Out of 1,08,343 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest – 16,925 – are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16488 and 11106, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 5927756 recovered patients, the highest number of 1034523 are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 699119 and 558631, respectively.

The official said Mumbai recorded 496 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 728190, while the death toll increased to 15636 with nine fresh fatalities.

He said 207 people tested positive in Pune municipal limits, pushing the tally to 498510, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8548 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 46, 204, 28, 12 and eight new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,65,402; new cases 7603; total deaths 126024; recoveries 5927756; active cases 108343; total tests so far 4,41,86,449.