COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 26 fresh Omicron cases; Tally up to 167

Of the 26 fresh Omicron cases, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts, the bulletin said.

Written By PTI
As many as 11 of the new cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, were detected in Mumbai. (File)
Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state tally of those infected with the new strain to 167, the health department said.

As many as 11 of the new cases of Omicron, marked as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, were detected in Mumbai.

“Twenty-six new cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from Maharashtra today,” the health department said in a bulletin.

Giving the break-up of 26, the bulletin said Mumbai reported 11 cases, Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) – five, Thane Municipal Corporation – four, Nanded – two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

With this, a total of 167 patients infected with Omicron have been detected in the state so far, it added.

Out of the 167 cases, as many as 72 patients have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test, it said.

Of the 26 fresh Omicron cases, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases – 14 males and 12 females – four are below the age of 18 and two are above 60 years, it said.

The bulletin added, “Barring four minors and three others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. Twenty-one are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms.”

