Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,382 cases, eight deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,382 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 80,17,205, and death toll reached 1,48,023. As many as 40,128 people were tested for the virus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,25,99,520.

Also, 2,853 patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,53,661.

There are 15,521 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now. The recovery rate in the state is 97.96 percent and fatality rate 1.84 per cent. The health department also said that 35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 variants and eight patients of BA.2.75 variant were reported on Saturday. All these patients were reported from Pune.

The samples of these patients had been taken between May 31 to June 30, 2022. This raised the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 113, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 40.

Mumbai city reported 282 new cases and one death. The caseload of the financial capital of the country rose to 11,19,897, and death toll stood at 19,630. The larger Mumbai division reported 548 cases and five deaths on Saturday.

Nashik division reported 252 new cases, Pune division 959 cases and two deaths, Kolhapur division 77 cases and one death, Aurangabad division 94 cases, Latur division 68 cases, Akola 143 cases and Nagpur division 241 cases.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases: 2,382, New deaths: eight, New recoveries 2,853, Active cases 15,521.