Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 198 Omicron cases; 190 in Mumbai alone

Four Omicron cases were reported in Thane city, while Satara, Nanded and the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations reported one case each.

Written By PTI
The tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state went up to 450. (File/Reuters)
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, the state health department said in a release.

The tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state went up to 450.

A 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria who died of a heart attack on December 28 tested positive for Omicron, but the death had nothing to do with the infection, the release said.

The patient had been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years, it said.

“The death of this patient was due to non-covid reasons. Coincidentally, today’s National Institute of Virology’s report reveals that he was infected with the Omicron virus,” it added.

Of the 198 Omicron cases reported by the NIV during the day, only 30 have recent international travel history.

Four Omicron cases were reported in Thane city, while Satara, Nanded and the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations reported one case each.

