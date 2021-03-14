COVID-19: Maharashtra records single-day spike of over 16,000 cases

Representative image

Maharashtra recorded this year’s highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said. In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

As 8,861 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count of the state rose to 21,34,072, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 92.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.28 per cent. There are 1,26,231 active cases in the state at present, the department said in a statement.

Currently, 5,83,713 people are in home quarantine and 5,493others in institutional quarantine, it said. As many as 1,08,381 people were tested on Sunday, which took the total test count to 1,75,16,885, it said.

Mumbai city reported 1,963 new cases, Pune city 1,780, Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976. Besides them, Ahmednagar city reported 151 new cases, Jalgaon city 246 and Nashik city 946. Mumbai division reported 3,676 cases, Nashik division 2,776, Pune division 3,609, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 914, Aurangabad division 1,289, Kolhapur division 106.

In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Panvel did not report a single death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said. Of the 50 deaths reported during the day, 11 were in Mumbai division, including seven in Mumbai city, two each in Thane district and Navi Mumbai.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 23,14,413, death toll 52,861, recoveries 21,34,072, active cases 1,26,231, total tests done 1,75,16,885 and tests conducted on Sunday 1,08,381.