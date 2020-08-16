Covid-19: Maharashtra records 11,111 new cases, death toll crosses 20,000-mark

A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday

The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection, a state health official said. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865, he said. The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037, the official said.

A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123. There are 1,58,395 active cases in the state now, the official added.

Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths. This took the number of cases in the city to 1,28,726 and death toll to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai are 17,825 now, he added. So far 31,62,740 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,95,865, deaths 20,037, recoveries 4,17,123, active cases 1,58,395 and people tested so far 31,62,740.