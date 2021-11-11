COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 997 new cases, 28 deaths, 1,016 recoveries

Of the total 12,352 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,627. (File)

Maharashtra reported 997 new coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally of infections to 66,21,420 and the death toll to 1,40,475, the state health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,094 coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

A total of 1,016 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,64,948, leaving the state with 12,352 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,08,086 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,36,30,632, the department said.

On Thursday, six districts and four civic bodies in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai district reported the highest 276 new infections in the state, followed by the Pune district with 85 cases.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), Mumbai recorded the highest 475 cases during the day, followed by 259 in the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 150 cases, Kolhapur 27, Aurangabad 32, Latur 37, Nagpur 10 and the Akola region seven, a health department official said.

Mumbai reported 12 fatalities, the highest among eight regions of the state, followed by Pune (8), Latur (4), Nasik (3) and Kolhapur (1). Nagpur, Akola and Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh death due to COVID-19, he said.

Of the total 12,352 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,627.

At 11,34,097, Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra, the department said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,21,420, new cases 997, total deaths 1,40,475, total recoveries 64,64,948, active cases 12,352, total tests 6,36,30,632.