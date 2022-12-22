COVID-19: Maharashtra health minister instructs authorities to increase testing amid coronavirus resurgence in other countries

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase testing. An official release on Wednesday said that state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point programme — test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, PTI reported. The minister also held a review meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. The meeting was also attended by Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Health and Health Services Director Dr Sadhana Tayde.

According to the report, Sawant also directed all the district administrations and municipal corporations to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab samples for genome sequencing. There are seven laboratories available in the state for genome sequencing. The minister also directed the authorities to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.

Downward trend in new COVID cases

The official release further stated that the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are seeing a downward trend and the number of new cases dipped by 30 per cent this week as against the previous week. Moreover, the positivity rate has gone down by 0.29 per cent and in Akola, Pune, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon districts the rate is below one, the PTI report further said.

Currently, there are 135 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and last week, 16 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalised across the state. Out of the total hospital admissions, only eight patients had to be shifted to ICU.

PM Modi to hold review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.