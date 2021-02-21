Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulling night curfew in these districts as cases surge; check details

The fatality number has, on the other hand, remained subdued but experts have cautioned that it is only a matter of a few days before the spike is seen in Covid-19 fatality as well due to the increased number of Coronavirus cases in the state. (Representative image)

The Maharashtra government is considering an option to impose night curfew in the select districts to rein in the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said that the state government is thinking of imposing the night curfew restrictions in districts like Amravati, Nagour, Yatvmal, and others which have shown a sudden jump in the number of Coronavirus cases in the last few days, news agency ANI reported. The minister also said that a meeting headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon be convened on the matter and decision taken on the number of districts that can come under the purview of night curfew.

The rising number of cases in Maharashtra has emerged as the latest challenge in the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The state which emerged as the worst-affected state in the initial phases of Coronavirus has started registering an alarming number of new cases in major cities like capital Mumbai, Pune, and even smaller districts like Nagpur, Amravati among others. The state capital Mumbai registered a total of 897 new cases on Saturday taking the total tally in the state to 20.9 lakh. Mumbai was the second-worst affected city in the state after Pune which had shown the highest number of cases in the state.

The state registered more than 6,000 new cases for the last two consecutive days bringing back the spectre of innumerable cases and deaths that was seen in the state in the initial phases of the pandemic. In addition to the large number of cases arising in metropolitan cities like Pune and Mumbai, smaller towns like Amravati have become a larger concern for the state government. On Saturday, Amravati registered 1,055 new cases on Saturday which was even higher than those registered in Mumbai. Similarly, Nagpur registered 717 new cases and Akola district registered 348 fresh cases of Coronavirus. The fatality number has, on the other hand, remained subdued but experts have cautioned that it is only a matter of a few days before the spike is seen in Covid-19 fatality as well due to the increased number of Coronavirus cases in the state.