COVID-19: Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for employees operating from office

The state has so far reported the highest number of novel Coronavirus cases in the country. (Twitter image/ File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray- led Maharashtra govt on Sunday laid guidelines for its employees who are working from office. In a statement, the government directed all its employees to be screened through thermal scanners while entering office premises. The government also asked all its staff to wear a 3-ply mask or surgical mask while working in the office. Visitors are also required to follow the guidelines. The government order stated that the guidelines should be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, in a bid to combat the shortage of medical staff in the state, the state government has also decided to hire doctors, physicians and nurses on honorarium basis for the COVID-19 treatment. The state government has also directed Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), to provide temporary graduation certificates for students, who have passed their MBBS examinations in February 2019 and completed their one year internship.

The state has so far reported the highest number of novel Coronavirus cases in the country. A total of 2,197 deaths have been recorded so far. There are 65,168 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

On Saturday, the state government had declared that spitting, smoking and consumption of tobacco products in public places, a punishable offence in the state. The violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and have to perform one day for public service.

The Centre has already extended the lockdown in the country from June 01, 2020 to June 30,2020. However, a number of relaxations have been given such as opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places in a phased manner from June 08,2020. The strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30,2020, in the worst-hit areas.