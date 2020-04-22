COVID-19: Maharashtra gets permission to use plasma therapy experimentally

“The plasma (a component of blood) of those who have recovered from coronavirus infection has some antibodies. If these people’s plasma is used with utmost precaution, it has proven to be useful,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Maharashtra to administer plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai on an experimental basis, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. He also debunked a mathematical model which has predicted that number of coronavirus patients in the state would rise to 42,000 by April 30 from over 5,600 now. “The plasma (a component of blood) of those who have recovered from coronavirus infection has some antibodies. If these people’s plasma is used with utmost precaution, it has proven to be useful,” he said.

Maharashtra had applied to the ICMR, seeking permission to try out the therapy. “We have received permission from ICMR to carry out plasma therapy on an experimental basis,” Tope said.

On the mathematical model which predicts 42,000 cases in the state by April end, the minister said, “The model is based on some scientific ground but it has taken the state’s doubling rate of COVID-19 cases at 3.8. “In fact, the rate is seven today. The model also assumes that the current situation would remain constant, which is again not correct. The number of infection hotspots in the state has come down from 14 to five,” the health minister said. The mortality rate is also falling, so people should ignore this model and not panic, Tope added.