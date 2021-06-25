  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Maharashtra first state to administer 3 cr vaccine doses

Updated: June 25, 2021 5:10 PM

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said Maharashtra, till Thursday, had administered 2,97,23,951 doses,

(Representative Image)

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to administer three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses since a nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16 this year, a senior state health official said on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said Maharashtra, till Thursday, had administered 2,97,23,951 doses, while the coveted 3-crore mark was reached around 2 pm on Friday.

“The cumulative vaccination dose figure has reached 3,00,27,217 as of 2pm during the day,” he said.

