COVID-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till December 31

The government revised guidelines to allow the resumption of various activities in the state as part of the 'Mission Begin Again.' (Photo source: IE)

With a fresh surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced extension of lockdown in the state till December 31, 2020. According to an official release, the lockdown norms will be in place till the midnight of December 31. The development comes days after the government allowed the reopening of temples and other religious places of worship.

In the last few months, the Uddhav Thackeray government has announced several measures to ease lockdown restrictions. “From time to time, the government revised guidelines to allow the resumption of various activities in the state as part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’, the release reads.

Schools for students of class 9th to class 12th have also reopened in some parts of Maharashtra this week. The state government has already allowed hotels and bars to reopen.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an interview to Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, said that there was a need for a single policy for lockdowns. Thackeray said that he discussed this topic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I spoke with him to set one policy for lockdown for the whole country. There needs to be a rule that should be implemented instead of staying safe till next year,” the chief minister said. He also urged the people of Maharashtra to follow COVID-19 norms.

Emphasising on the need for online education, Thackeray said that cooperation between the Centre and state should be enhanced in the field of education. “We have decided to open schools now. But some in many states schools are now being closed as they had begun it too early and then reports of coronavirus infections among students and teachers started pouring in. It is simply like playing with someone’s life,” he said.

Meanwhile, district sessions and magistrate courts across the state except in Pune are expected to start functioning regularly from December 1 in two shifts. The Bombay High Court said that all subordinate court judges and staff will start functioning in full capacity in two shifts from December 1.