Covid-19: Maharashtra adopts level-wise strategy for unlocking; what does it mean?

Covid-19 unlocking in Maharashtra: In order to lift Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, the state government has focused on a level-wise strategy. These levels are to be accessed every week starting from June 7 in order to unlock. All district authorities will take the action in their jurisdiction of administration and decide which level of restrictions will be imposed. For example, BMC will take decisions for Mumbai and suburbs whereas the district disaster management authority has to work with corporations in Pune, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, and Nagpur. All the levels are being decided by keeping the positivity rate as well as oxygen beds occupation in view.

Among levels, the districts coming under level one will have the least amount of restrictions and level five will have stringent measures. Check what all levels mean below.

Level 1

Areas like Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Gondia, Dhule, Jalna, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, and Yavatmal come under level 1 where the Covid-19 positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds is below 25 per cent. Shops, malls, restaurants, local trains, sports, shooting, marriages, funerals, gyms, construction, salon, inter-district travel, private and government offices, public transport have been given permissions to operate.

Level 2

These areas have less than 5 per cent positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy can be recorded 25-40 per cent. Hingoli and Nandurbar are being considered for level 2. Under this level, all shops will open at normal timings. All malls, theatres, restaurants, gyms, and salons will have to operate at a capacity of 50 per cent. Trains for specific categories will be allowed to run. Apart from this, parks, private and government offices will also be opened. Apart from funerals, there is a 50 per cent cap on all gatherings. Inter-district travel is allowed and in buses, there should be no standing passengers.

Level 3

Areas of Akola, Amravati, Mumbai, Palghar, and Beed come under level-3 restrictions with the districts having a 5-10 per cent positivity rate along with oxygen bed occupancy of over 40%. According to level 3 guidelines, there will be no movement post 5 pm. All shops are expected to remain open till 4 pm while malls and theatres will be closed. Till 4 pm, restaurants can operate at 50 per cent dining capacity. Essential services employees can board local trains for commuting. Private offices can also work till 4 pm and government offices will have to operate at 50 per cent staff. Film Shooting can be done in a bio bubble. Marriages can take place with 50 people and funerals with 20. Salons and gyms have been permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Level 4

These areas have a 10-20 per cent positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy over 60 per cent. The level 4 restrictions will be implemented in Kolhapur, Satara, and Sindhudurg, where no movement will be allowed post 5 pm and on weekends except in the case of an emergency. All essential shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm. All malls, theatres will be closed and restaurants will be permitted for takeaways. Essential services employees can board local trains for commuting. Among private offices, government offices, exempted categories can operate at 25 per cent capacity. Weddings can take place with 25 people and funerals with 20. No other social gatherings are allowed. Salons, gyms, and public transport have been permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Level 5

Areas with a positivity rate of over 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of above 75 per cent fall under this category. So far, no district is under this category and this has been made for extreme cases. Under this, no movement will be allowed at all. Only essential shops will open till 4 pm and restaurants can make deliveries. Trains will be used only for medical personnels. Other private and government offices for exempted categories will be given permission to operate with 15 per cent attendance. All marriages and funerals are to be held with a maximum of 20 people.