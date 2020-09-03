  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Maharashtra adds record 18,105 cases; recoveries top 6 lakh

By: |
Published: September 3, 2020 9:51 PM

The state also reported 391 deaths, taking the fatality count to 25,586, he said. Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.

Maharashtra reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,43,844 on Thursday, a health department official said. The state also reported 391 deaths, taking the fatality count to 25,586, he said. Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

Also, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484, the official said. The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases. Mumbai city reported 1,526 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,50,095 and the toll to 7,764.

Related News

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 21,439, he added. Pune city reported 1,873 cases along with 47 fresh deaths, taking its infection count to 1,06,428 and the toll to 2,654, the official said. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,43,844, new cases 18,105, deaths 25,586, recoveries 6,12,484, active cases 2,05,428, people tested so far 43,72,697.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Maharashtra adds record 18105 cases recoveries top 6 lakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1By when is first Covid-19 vaccine dose expected? Here’s what European Union had to say
2Neighbourhood First: Bangladesh to get priority when COVID-19 vaccine is ready, says MEA
3Covid-19: Delhi records highest spike in cases in 67 days