Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 11,015 new cases; recoveries top 5 lakh 

Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,015 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 6,93,398, said a state health department official. Maharashtra on August 17 had crossed the mark of six lakh COVID-19 cases and is expected to touch the grim milestone of seven lakh infections on Tuesday.

The state also reported 212 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 22,465, he said. Also, 14,219 people were discharged, pushing up the number of recoveries beyond the five lakh-mark at 5,02,490, the official said, adding the state now has 1,68,126 active cases.

Mumbai reported 743 new cases and 20 deaths, taking its count to 1,37,096 and the toll to 7,442. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 18,267, he added. Pune city reported 1,107 cases along with 40 deaths, taking the tally to 90,257 and the toll to 2,345, the official said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,93,398, new cases 11,015, deaths 22,465, discharged 5,02,490, active cases 1,68,126, people tested so far 36,63,488.