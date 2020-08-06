Covid-19: Maharashra records highest single-day spike of 11,514 cases, 316 deaths

There are 1,46,305 active patients in the state at present.

With the highest single-day spike of 11,514 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally reached 4,79,779 on Thursday, the state health department said. As the virus claimed another 316 lives, the state’s death toll climbed to 16,792, it said.

A statement from the department said that 10,854 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday.

With this, the number of recoveries went up to 3,16,375. There are 1,46,305 active patients in the state at present, it said, adding that as many as 24,87,990 people have been tested so far.