Covid-19: Maharashra records highest single-day spike of 11,514 cases, 316 deaths

By: |
Published: August 6, 2020 8:54 PM

As the virus claimed another 316 lives, the state's death toll climbed to 16,792. A statement from the department said that 10,854 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday.

There are 1,46,305 active patients in the state at present.

With the highest single-day spike of 11,514 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally reached 4,79,779 on Thursday, the state health department said. As the virus claimed another 316 lives, the state’s death toll climbed to 16,792, it said.
A statement from the department said that 10,854 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday.

With this, the number of recoveries went up to 3,16,375. There are 1,46,305 active patients in the state at present, it said, adding that as many as 24,87,990 people have been tested so far.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Maharashra records highest single-day spike of 11514 cases 316 deaths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Israel claims ‘excellent vaccine in hand’; set to start human trials
2India, Japan need closer cooperation in pharma, medical devices sector: Pharma Secretary
3India’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt