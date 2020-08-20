COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest one-day count of 14,492 cases

As many as 34,14,809 people have been tested so far, the department said.

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 14,492 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 6,43,289, the state health department said. The death of 326 patients increased the toll to 21,359, it said.

A total of 12,243 patients were discharged on Thursday following their recovery, the department said in a statement.

With this, 4,59,124 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, it added. The recovery rate in the state is 71.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.32 per cent.

There are 1,62,491 active cases in the state.