COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh reports first coronavirus death; elderly woman succumbs

She was admitted to the hospital here after getting initial treatment at Ujjain.

A 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Wednesday, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior officer.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Indore’s government-run M Y Hospital, where she succumbed to the viral infection, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi told PTI.

She was admitted to the hospital here after getting initial treatment at Ujjain, her hometown, he said.