Covid 19 Lockdown LIVE: India detects 56,211 fresh corona cases; Maharashtra set to impose new rules from April 1st

A health worker prepares a Covid jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Covid 19 Lockdown New LIVE UPDATES: Will full lockdown return? India has been struggling with this question amid the constant rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. While the Centre has made it clear that there won’t be any national lockdown, states have been told to take measures at local levels to curb the spread of the virus. What adds to the worry is that this Virus 2.0 is far more infective and fatal in nature. With massive crowds in festivals and election rallies mocking the Covid protocols, authorities are baffled as to how to inspire people to opt for corona responsible behaviour. Maharashtra, which has reported nearly six lakh cases in March, is now actively thinking of stricter restrictions. While full Maharashtra lockdown has not been declared so far, an Indian Express report says that a new set of rules will come into force from April 1st. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also assured the public that there won’t be any sudden announcement on the lockdown.

Many have advocated the universalisation of the vaccine age to make it accessible to all. Others have said that the private sector should also be roped in to ramp up the inoculation process.

As India stares at yet another health emergency, here are the latest, verified news updates on lockdowns and other rules from the states and around the globe: