Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE: Don’t have negative Covid report or vax certificate? You can’t enter Punjab

India is gasping for air even as the world keeps on sending the much-needed Oxygen cylinders, special trucks etc.

Coronavirus in India May 3rd Live Updates: The devastating second wave of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in India as the nation recorded more than 3.5 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday. This is the seventh day running when India has seen more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases. On April 21st last month, India had breached the 3 lakh-mark in terms of the daily caseload. While the Narendra Modi government has said that it is chalking out a plan to scale up the Oxygen supply, the situation remains grim across India. In terms of fatalities, the official data says that close to 3,500 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. But the crematoria, graveyards have a different story to say. Amid the buzz over national lockdown, here are the latest coronavirus updates from India and around the globe: