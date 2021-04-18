Covid-19 Lockdown Live Updates: Massive 2,61,500 new Coronavirus cases in India reported today, 1,501 dead

Representative image

Coronavirus/Covid-19 Lockdown, Covid cases in India state-wise Live Updates: India has reported 2,61,500 new COVI-19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. Total cases in the country have reached 1,47,88,109 of which active cases are 18,01,316. As many as 1,28,09,643 people have recovered while 1,77,150 people have died so far, the health ministry said.