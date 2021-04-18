Covid-19 Lockdown Live Updates: Massive 2,61,500 new Coronavirus cases in India reported today, 1,501 dead

Coronavirus/Covid-19 Lockdown, Covid cases in India state-wise Live Updates: India has reported 2,61,500 new COVI-19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours
Coronavirus/Covid-19 Lockdown, Covid cases in India state-wise Live Updates: India has reported 2,61,500 new COVI-19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. Total cases in the country have reached 1,47,88,109 of which active cases are 18,01,316. As many as 1,28,09,643 people have recovered while 1,77,150 people have died so far, the health ministry said.
Live Blog
Highlights
In tune with the rise in number of cases of Coronavirus in all parts of the country, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar reported 42 new cases on Friday. The total caseload of the UT has now reached 5331. (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi is going to review the Covid-19 strategy and preparations in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today in a meeting at 11 AM. All top administration and health officials of Varanasi are expected to be present in the meeting today to apprise PM Modi of the Covid-19 situation in the city. (ANI)