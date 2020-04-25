COVID-19 lockdown in Goa: Gym, Cinema, Nightclubs and other public places to remain shut until further notice

The government has also ordered people to wear masks and take all preventive measures

Coronavirus lockdown in India: Public places in India’s one of the most famous tourist destinations Goa will remain shut. In a recent announcement by the state government of Goa, all public places including Swimming pools, restaurants, gymnasiums (in hotel or independent), casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes will not be operational till the government releases further notice, the government said in a statement. The notice has come within a week after the state government announced that Goa has become free of Coronavirus.

After April 3, no new Coronavirus positive case was declared in the state which eventually led to the state becoming the first state in India that became free from the novel Coronavirus. The state earlier had seven positive cases where six people had travel history. All of the patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection. Over 800 people were tested for the deadly virus in the state, according to the state government. State’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that despite no new Coronavirus case, the lockdown norm as directed by the central government will be adhered to.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister announced that the state borders alongside Maharashtra and Karnataka will also remain closed. He further mentioned that whoever enters the state shall have to remain under the government’s quarantine centre. According to the government, the state has allowed 100 per cent resumption in work. Social distancing will also be observed in state transport buses. For those travelling via two-wheelers will only have a single occupant. Furthermore, 1,000 thermal guns will be placed at various places to keep a check.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered people to wear masks and take all preventive measures like social distancing against Coronavirus while stepping out of their houses. Under the Goa Epidemic Diseases (Act), the masks are compulsory at public places including working sites, offices, hospitals and streets. It also said that all those who violate the order will have to face strict actions.