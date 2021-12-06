Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Omicron spreading like wildfire in India, Advisory group meeting on additional jabs likely to be held today

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: Omicron is quickly spreading like wildfire in India. The country recorded 17 more cases of Omicron infected patients on December 5 which has become a matter of grave concern for the Centre and state governments. Nine people in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra’s Pune and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, were all infected with the new Covid-19 variant, taking the country’s total tally to 21. 21. Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported on Sunday that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation will likely meet today and discuss administration of Covid-19 vaccine’s additional dose to immunocompromised individuals and pediatric vaccination.
Most of the people who have tested Omicron positive have either recently arrived from African countries or had come in contact with such people. It is high time that the government came up with a solution to either ban international air travel completely for a few days or implement strict rules like mandatory vaccination and wearing of masks in public. A few days earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the Prime Minister to put a stop to international flights.
As of now, in line with the Centre’s guidelines, international airports across India are intensively screening and testing all passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries. All travellers have to go through RT-PCR tests on arrival, and their test results have to be negative in order to leave the airport. The list of countries deemed “at-risk” for now includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited the IGI airport on Sunday and reviewed RTPCE testing facilities for passengers. He later tweeted that 35 rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional at Terminal-3, which can reduce the testing time to even half an hour.
Singapore's Ministry of Health has said that early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus. "This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying on Sunday in an update on the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the city-state reported one more "preliminarily positive" Omicron case on Sunday. The 37-year old vaccinated permanent resident was on the same flight as two other "preliminary positive" cases that landed here from South Africa on December 1. On Sunday, Singapore also reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The ministry said it has, over the past several days, reviewed reports from South Africa and other countries, and actively engaged experts in affected countries to obtain first-hand information. "This press release updates our understanding of the Omicron variant, even while many questions remain with no clear answers," the Channel quoted MOH. With the new variant spreading globally, Singapore "must expect to detect more cases at our borders and, in time to come, also within our community", MOH cautioned. Studies on whether existing COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new variant are ongoing, but "there is an emerging view amongst scientists around the world that existing COVID-19 vaccines will still work on the Omicron variant, especially in protecting people against severe illness," the MOH said. The ministry urged those eligible to get themselves vaccinated or go for their booster jabs, saying there is strong scientific consensus that doing so will protect against any existing and future variants of COVID-19. Addressing concerns regarding the severity of the strain of the virus, the MOH said Omicron cases have "mostly displayed mild symptoms, and no Omicron-related deaths have been reported so far". (PTI)