Covid-19 live: India reports fresh surge in daily new Coronavirus infections, Active cases rise to 16,980

Coronavirus April 28 Live Updates: India recorded 3,303 fresh new Covid-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning. The country’s active caseload stands at 16,980. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,693 with 39 more fatalities, the official data said.

Meanwhile, the Centre will reportedly soon reduce the gap between second dose of Covid vaccine and precaution dose from the current nine months to six months. A recommendation on lessening the gap is expected to be made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which is set to hold a meeting on April 29, they said.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers from all states via video conferencing to assess the ground situation. The PM said that despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, the govt can see uptick in cases. He stressed on the need to stay alert as the COVID challenge has not surpassed yet.

