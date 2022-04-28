scorecardresearch

Covid-19 live: India reports fresh surge in daily new Coronavirus infections, Active cases rise to 16,980

Coronavirus Live Updates, Coronavirus cases and deaths in India today: India recorded 3,303 fresh new Covid-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
covid19, coronavirus tally in India,
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers from all states via video conferencing to assess the ground situation. (Image Source: Reuters)
Coronavirus April 28 Live Updates: India recorded 3,303 fresh new Covid-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning. The country’s active caseload stands at 16,980. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,693 with 39 more fatalities, the official data said.

Meanwhile, the Centre will reportedly soon reduce the gap between second dose of Covid vaccine and precaution dose from the current nine months to six months. A recommendation on lessening the gap is expected to be made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which is set to hold a meeting on April 29, they said.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers from all states via video conferencing to assess the ground situation. The PM said that despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, the govt can see uptick in cases. He stressed on the need to stay alert as the COVID challenge has not surpassed yet.

Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India, Covid New Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates

10:21 (IST) 28 Apr 2022
Covid-19 Live Tracker: 5,000 active Covid cases in Delhi, but hospital admissions very few, says Delhi Health Minister
There are around 5,000 active Covid cases in Delhi, but hospital admissions are very few. We have 10,000 beds in Delhi out of which only 100 of them are occupied. We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone: Delhi Health Minister Dr Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/knNWfx4LFL— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022
10:06 (IST) 28 Apr 2022
Covid-19 Live Tracker: India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 | India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 16,980Daily positivity rate (0.66%) pic.twitter.com/29SNk65cOq— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022
09:44 (IST) 28 Apr 2022
Covid-19 Live Tracker: One active COVID-19 case in Andamans

A health department bulletin today said that only one Covid patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The bulletin further said that the Covid tally of the Union Territory remained unchanged at 10,035 as no fresh infection was registered in the last 24 hours.