COVID-19-linked illness in children: Now doctors find signs of rare condition; check details

According to the doctors in Italy, after diagnosing children with Coronavirus, they have found a rare Kawasaki-like disease in young kids (up to the age of 5).

Coronavirus in children: For parents in India and across the globe, COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous stress and worry about the well being of their children. Even as children were considered to not be at risk as adults and minimally affected till now, the viral outbreak is now believed to cause a rare condition in kids, IE has reported. This has become relevant because across Europe, several clinicians are said to have spotted the emergence of a cluster of similar cases. In London, for instance, the NHS had been notified about this and on April 25, this was further followed by an alert being issues.

According to the doctors in Italy, after diagnosing children with Coronavirus, they have found a rare Kawasaki-like disease in young kids (up to the age of 5), the IE reported. If you have never heard of this Kawasaki-like disease before, note that this condition in children can cause their blood vessels to become swollen and inflamed. The IE report citing a study published in the Lancet said that a 30-fold increase has been seen in this incident where children are diagnosed with such a condition.

At a time when the Indian government is gearing up for easing lockdown, the report said that the study can have some relevance in this context. Further, the study has revealed that of the total 10 positive cases of Coronavirus in children, as many as eight had this Kawasaki like condition. The cases were recorded between the period of February 18 and April 20. The rate of having the rare condition is higher when compared to 19 children who have been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease in the last five years.

The Italian doctors, in their study, have predicted that a similar outbreak of this disease in children can be seen in countries that are currently dealing with COVID-19. It said that the symptoms of Kawasaki-like disease were more severe in children who tested positive than those who were diagnosed before the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 across countries. The report said the children diagnosed after the Coronavirus outbreak had an increased rate of cardiac involvement as well as features of a hyperactive immune breakout.

The doctors, according to the report, feel that the findings come useful.Given that most nations are looking to ease COVID19 lockdown guidelines, they may also take this into account while announcing social reintegration policies especially in the case of children. Moreover, the report highlighted that the estimates that have come forth (after studying limited cases in that region) reveals that one in 1000 children is exposed to the novel Coronavirus.

The report further mentioned that similar cases have also been reported across New York and southeast England. Citing Dr Annalisa Gervasoni, co-author of the study and a paediatric specialist in Bergamo, the report said that it is crucial to understand the consequences of this deadly virus in children in places where the cases are increasing or the countries which will now relax their Coronavirus norms. Having said this, the doctors in their study have cautioned that the cases studied for this report were less and a large number of cases and tests will be required in order to confirm the linkage of Kawasaki-like disease in children who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Given that Indian families are adhering to social distancing guidelines and most children have been largely confined indoors alongwith the elderly family members, these findings indicate the importance of adhering to safety protocols to ensure their safety at all times.