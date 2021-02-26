COVID-19: Less than 1000 active cases in 21 states, UT health

India's COVID-19 active caseload was recorded at 1,55,986 comprising 1.41 per cent of the total infections. (Photo source: ANI)

Twenty states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours, while 21 states and UTs have less than 1,000 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India’s COVID-19 active caseload was recorded at 1,55,986 comprising 1.41 per cent of the total infections. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some states and UTs, the ministry said. “However, 21 states and UTs have less than 1,000 active cases,” it underlined.

These are Jammu and Kashmir (820), Andhra Pradesh (611), Odisha (609), Goa (531), Uttarakhand (491), Bihar (478), Jharkhand (467), Chandigarh (279), Himachal Pradesh (244), Puducherry (196), Lakshadweep (86), Ladakh (56), Sikkim (43), Manipur (40), Tripura (32), Mizoram (27), Meghalaya (20), Nagaland (13), Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (5), Arunachal Pradesh (3) and Andaman and Nicobar islands (2).

Twenty states and UTs which have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours are?Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As far as the change in active cases in a span of?24 hours is concerned, Maharashtra reported maximum positive changes with an addition of 4,902 cases whereas Kerala has recorded maximum negative change with decrease of 989 cases, the ministry said. Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 1.34 crore.

Till Friday 7 am, the vaccination coverage was 1,34,72,643 through 2,78,915 sessions, as per the provisional report.? This includes first dose for 66,21,418 Health Care Workers (HCWs), second dose for 20,32,994 healthcare workers and first dose for 48,18,231 frontline workers (FLWs).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

On Day-41 of the vaccination drive (25th February), 8,01,480 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 3,84,834 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 14,600 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,16,646 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Out of total 1,34,72,643 vaccine doses, 1,14,39,649 (HCWs and FLWs) have received 1st dose of vaccine and total 20,32,994 HCWs have received the 2nd dose of vaccine. Nine states and?UTs have vaccinated less than 60 per cent of the registered HCWs. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Punjab and Puducherry.

Thirteen states and UTs have vaccinated less than 40 per cent of registered FLWs.

These are Chandigarh, Nagaland, Telangana, Mizoram, Punjab, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Assam, A&N Islands, Meghalaya and Puducherry. India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to1,07,50,680. “The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,594,694 as on date,” the ministry said. A total 12,179 recoveries were registered in? a span pf 24 hours.

The ministry said that 85.34 per? cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,652 newly recovered cases. 3,744 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 947 in Tamil Nadu.

A total 16,577 new daily cases have been recorded in a day, the ministry said adding 86.18 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,702. It is followed by Kerala with 3,677 while Punjab reported 563 new cases.

A total of 120 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.Six states account for 85.83 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Kerala reported 14 deaths and Punjab reported 13 deaths