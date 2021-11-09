Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India records 10,126 fresh cases, vaccination coverage crosses 109 crore milestone

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday lifted its travel ban from Canada, Mexico and most of Europe. (Image Source: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today: According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 10,126 new cases (lowest in 266 days) and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per recent data, active caseload stands at 1,40,638 which has been the lowest in 263 days.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in India crossed a landmark milestone of 109 crore on Monday, the government said. Over 54 lakh doses of vaccine were administered on Nov 8. The number of fresh cases in Mumbai on Monday were up to 210 and 5 fresh fatalities were recorded. On the other hand, zero Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana with a few freshcases.

Internationally speaking, China’s health authority on Tuesday confirmed 62 new cases for Nov 8. As of Monday, mainland China had 97,885 confirmed cases of Covid-19. A few countries in Eastern Europe saw a record number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday. As per Reuters analysis, the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the delta variant. Health experts have warned that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings might increase the fresh number of cases. Meanwhile, the United States on Monday lifted its travel ban from Canada, Mexico and most of Europe. The air travel is applicable only for those who are fully vaccinated and are tested Covid-19 negative.

Here are latest COVID-19 updates