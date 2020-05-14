COVID-19: Lasa Supergenerics starts distribution of 2.5 lakh doses of Arsenic album 30 medicine

“To distribute the above we have already obtained requisite permission from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” the company said. (Photo source: Twitter)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients producer Lasa Supergenerics on Thursday said it has started distributing Arsenic album 30 medicines to the tune of 2.5 lakh doses initially and going forward, the company will distribute 10 lakh doses free of cost in COVID-19 affected areas.

Lasa has commenced its efforts to support the government to prevent the deadly COVID-19 by way of distributing Arsenic album 30 medicines to the tune of 2.5 lakh doses initially which may possibly prevent approximately 1 lakh people from contracting the deadly virus, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said this is the initial phase of distribution and going forward “we shall execute distribution of 10 lakh doses free of cost in the affected areas”.

“To distribute the above we have already obtained requisite permission from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” the company said.

Additionally, to support the fight against coronavirus the company has distributed around 10,000 liters of liquid disinfectant for sanitization in rural areas along with soaps, gloves, sanitizers, thermometers, masks, lunch packets, ration and contribution to PM CARES Fund and CM relief fund, the filing said.