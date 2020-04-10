COVID-19: Kudos! IIT Ropar’s ‘sanitiser trunk’ makes it easy to sanitize all items; available for only Rs 500

IIT Ropar has created a system that looks like any trunk in our house and also suggested that the disinfecting trunk should be kept at doorsteps.

COVID-19: Kudos to IIT Ropar! The IIT Ropar team has developed a trunk that can use UV radiation to sanitize what you purchase from the market. To keep all the goods you buy or use Coronavirus-free you should put all the groceries and even currency notes in the sanitizing trunk. The trunk is very economical given its importance at a time when sanitisation is the most essential component of our life. It is only available at the cost of Rs 500 and it will take 30 minutes to sanitize the inside objects, Swarajya has. A cooling time of 10 minutes (after the main 30 minutes) was also recommended by the IIT Ropar team before any of the products inside are removed and used.

The IIT Ropar’s sanitizing tool makes it super easy to make sure that none of the products we receive from outside our homes is in any way contaminated. The infection-causing droplets will remain on vegetable, paper and plastic skins for a long time. Therefore all external objects need to be sanitized. We don’t need to be immersed for 20 seconds in soapy water — which was an issue with market-bought vegetables and paper-made currency notes, and even wallets.

Union HRD Minister for Communications and Electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre tweeted about the IIT Ropar-made sanitizing trunk and also congratulated the institute. A senior Scientific Officer at the IIT Ropar Naresh Rakha has said that the measures such as social distancing and restricted movement from home alone can’t win the battle against Coronavirus and therefore It is extremely important to be careful about anything possible in the coming days and weeks.

He added that IIT Ropar has created a system that looks like any trunk in our house and also suggested that the disinfecting trunk should be kept at doorsteps or maybe closer to the entrance anywhere. Users of the trunk should store all their items in the sanitiser trunks. Items such as currency notes, fruits, milk packets, wristwatch, wallets, cell phones or any papers, can be stored inside the IIT Ropar sanitizing trunk.

The sanitiser trunk is built on the concept of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology that is commonly used in water purifiers. Scientific officer Naresh Rakha also adviseD people against directly looking into the lights inside the trunk in conversation to the news agency PTI.